Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim watch batting practice prior to the MLB game at Angel Stadium on July 6, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

Beat the heat.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were one strike away from winning their fifth consecutive game and starting off their seven-game all Southern California road trip with a win...

And the wheels fell off.

Ian Kinsler hit a single to right field and David Fletcher scored the game-winning run from first base with Yasiel Puig's throw bounced to the backstop, and the Angels defeated the Dodgers, 3-2, in walk-off fashion on Friday night in Anaheim.

After recording the first two outs of the bottom of the ninth, Dodgers' closer Kenley Jansen, got ahead of Shohei Ohtani 0-2, before throwing four straight balls to give him a free trip to first base.

One pitch later, Ohtani stole second and Yasmani Grandal's throw went into centerfield, allowing the Japanese star to advance to third base.

Ohtani would tie the game on a single from Ian Kinsler, before the wild, walk-off drama ensued.

Matt Kemp knocked in both runs for the Dodgers in defeat.

Following a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Dodgers moved into a first place tie in the National League West with the Arizona Diamondbacks on their off day, after the Snakes lost to the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

Temperatures across the southland reached triple-digits throughout the day, so both teams limited batting practice and other pregame outdoor activities.

The temperature at first pitch was a scorching 108 degrees, the hottest game-time start in Angels franchise history.

Nobody was hotter than Dodgers' starter Kenta Maeda, as he scorched the Angels in a marquee matchup of Japanese imports.

The highly anticipated showdown between former Nippon Professional Baseball League stars Ohtani and Maeda, had the sellout crowd of 44,323 on the edge of their seat early, but it turned out to be a one-sided affair.

Maeda won both head-to-head battles with Ohtani, punching out his countryman in the second inning and inducing him into a routine infield fly out to the shortstop in the fifth.

Maeda was in line for the win, but he did not factor in the decision, allowing just one run on three hits, with two walks and nine strikeouts in 5 and 2/3 innings of work. In his last eight starts, Maeda is (3-2) with a 2.04 ERA with 52 strikeouts.

Maed is 5-1 with a 2.36 ERA in interleague play in his career.

Starting in the DH spot for the first time this season, Matt Kemp knocked in both runs for the Dodgers and improved his batting average with runners in scoring position to an MLB-best .438.

Kemp kick-started the scoring with an RBI single in the top of the fourth inning that brought home Cody Bellinger, who reached base on a two-out double, one play prior.

Kemp knocked in another run in the top of the sixth as the Dodgers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead against their Southern California rivals.

The Halos loaded the bases twice in the bottom of the sixth, and scored their first run on a balk by Maeda.

Ian Kinsler pretended to steal home, sprinting down the third-base line, forcing Maeda to make a rushed throw to the plate that was ruled a balk by home plate umpire Chad Whitson.

Scott Alexander entered the game in relief and struck out Albert Pujols with the bases loaded to end the inning.

Since returning from a demotion to the minor leagues in early May, Alexander has a 2.54 ERA with 25 strikeouts and just 10 walks in 27 appearances.

Jansen was one strike away from his 24th save of the season, but instead was responsible for his first blown save since April 17.

After the heartbreaking loss, the Dodgers fall back into second place in the N.L. West after Arizona defeated San Diego earlier in the evening.

Since May 17, the Dodgers are in first place in every major offensive statistical category (Win pct., Runs/game, HR/Game, SLG, OPS) on the road.

Up Next:

RHP Ross Stripling toes the rubber in what is expected to be extreme heat conditions on Saturday opposite RHP Deck McGuire for the Angels. First pitch is an earlier 4:15PM PST start.

Please refresh this page for more updates, stats, and player reactions…

If you can't view the embedded videos, click "VIEW THE FULL MOBILE SITE" at the bottom of this page.