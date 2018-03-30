Yum: New Menu Items at Angel Stadium for Home Opener

Ahead of Opening Day Monday, the chefs at Angel Stadium are already firing up the oven to show off what you can buy to eat at the game.

There are three stadium restaurants serving fine dining, accompanied by beers from Saint Archer Brewery -- a San Diego-based favorite.

On the menu the first month of the season is Japanese inspired cuisine in honor of the teams' latest acquisition Shohei Ohtani, featuring crispy fried pork lion, steamed rice and broccoli.

And don’t forget to save some room for green tea ice cream. The theme continues throughout the season with Philly cheese steaks in honor of Mike Trout, and Italian cuisine with a nod to the skipper Mike Scioscia.

But if you're a traditionalist you can still find the basic burger and hot dog. They sell about 25,000 of those at every game.

As for T-shirts, hats and the other items you can't live without before opening day, they have been translated into Japanese. The folks who run the stadium seem to approach every season just like the team - a few changes, but include the tradition of the game.

The Angels will take on the Cleveland Indians Monday at 7 p.m.

