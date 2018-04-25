Anheuser-Busch LA to Reopen for Tours

If you've driven along the 405 Freeway north of the 101 Freeway, or swung by Van Nuys Airport, you've passed it: Anheuser-Busch Brewery. It's a massive building, one that can trace its history back to 1954, and if you were a kid in the late 1960s or early '70s, you might have even visited the adjacent Busch Gardens, a theme-park-y experience that now lives in local legend and memory.



But how to see inside the historic structure and learn how Budweiser beer is brewed and bottled? Several other Anheuser-Busch locations around the country offer tours, including in Fairfield, California, but the Los Angeles location has not offered official tours "... in almost 40 years." That will all change over the summer of 2018, when the historic brewery schedules a "select number of tours" on "select weekends."



Get some of the early information now on the sure-to-fill-up tours, which will be available for booking on Saturday, June 2. (Formerly announced as May 31.)