Animals Are Opening Gifts at LA Zoo, Hooray

There's always a bit of pressure that a gift-opener feels, right as they're pulling off the ribbon and tearing into the pretty paper. The gift-giver might be nearby, and holding their breath, all in the hopes that the offering is well-received. Add to that the normal feeling that a giftee experiences, that feeling of wanting to really adore what's inside the box.



There are no worries in that particular department, when it comes to the tasty and healthy treats that the residents of the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens open each December. For each furry giftee is presented with something perfect for their diet, or interest, making the process a merry one, indeed.



But the annual opening of animal-sweet gifts won't happen for long; best make for the LA Zoo over the final two weekends in December, and the first weekend of January 2019, to see this annual paper-ripping, snack-noshing tradition. The time each weekend day to see the designated giftees opening their boxes? Be there at 11 in the morning.