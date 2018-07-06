 PHOTOS: Cosplayers Unite at Los Angeles' 2018 Anime Expo - NBC Southern California
PHOTOS: Cosplayers Unite at Los Angeles' 2018 Anime Expo

By Jonathan Lloyd

More than 100,000 fans are expected at the expo to celebrate Japanese pop culture this weekend at the Anime Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

It's a convention where the attendees are part of the draw. Many will be dressed as anime characters, cosplayers in outlandish and highly detailed costumes.

Scroll down to see what it's all about, or visit the Convention Center July 5-8.
