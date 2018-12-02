 On the 3rd Anniversary, Relive Vigil for San Bernardino Victims - NBC Southern California
On the 3rd Anniversary, Relive Vigil for San Bernardino Victims

By Cynthia Andrews

The people killed during a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California were honored at a candlelight vigil on Thursday, December 3, 2015.

As the third year passes, the community still mourns.

A look back at the vigil.
