Annual Cuban American Music Festival Delivers the Salsa on Sunday

When thinking of Latinos in Los Angeles, Cubans aren't always the first names off the tongue, but on Sunday, LA celebrates its annual Cuban American Music Festival in downtown Los Angeles.

From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, located at 501 N. Main Street in the heart of Los Angeles, will host a colorful 21-and-over event that promises to deliver Cuban food, music, cigars, dancing and drinks.

Add a little sugarcane to your life with special performances by a host of musicians that celebrate the spicy mix of Cuban roots with Los Angeles culture.

Pedro Calvo, who is set to perform, is famous for his time with the dance band Los Van Van. The Arsenio Rodriguez Big Band is an enemble of LA musicians that pay tribute to the "Father of Salsa." Charanga Cubana is a group founded in 1996 by Cuban bassist Edgar Hernandez. Las Chikas is an all-female band of Angelinos, and Calixto & Timba LA features Calixto Oviedo, who is a Cuban drummer with over 40 years in the business.

To highlight the welcoming and joyful atmosphere at the annual festival, organizers made sure to remind potential patrons about the viral video of an LAPD officer joining in the festivities and showing off some eye popping salsa skills at the 2017 Cuban American Music Festival.