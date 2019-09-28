Annual Snowboarding Event to be Held at Big Bear

An annual snowboarding competition is being held Saturday at Big Bear Mountain Resort.

The Hot Dawgz and Hand Rails event will feature renowned snowboarders competing in a rail jam course designed and built by Big Bear Mountain Resort's park staff. The event will also include athlete meetings and live music performances, according to the Hot Dawgz and Hand Rails website

The event is also teaming with the Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival this year. The festival, created by NOFX bassist and lead vocalist Fat Mike, highlights punk rock music and regional craft beer.

The event will be held at the Snow Summit Resort, and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.