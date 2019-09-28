Annual Snowboarding Event to be Held at Big Bear - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Annual Snowboarding Event to be Held at Big Bear

By Andrew Fortin-Caldera

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Annual Snowboarding Event to be Held at Big Bear

    An annual snowboarding competition is being held Saturday at Big Bear Mountain Resort.

    The Hot Dawgz and Hand Rails event will feature renowned snowboarders competing in a rail jam course designed and built by Big Bear Mountain Resort's park staff. The event will also include athlete meetings and live music performances, according to the Hot Dawgz and Hand Rails website

    The event is also teaming with the Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival this year. The festival, created by NOFX bassist and lead vocalist Fat Mike, highlights punk rock music and regional craft beer.

    The event will be held at the Snow Summit Resort, and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

    2019 Southern California Images in the News

    [LA GALLERY UPDATED 9/5] 2019 Southern California Images in the News
    Southern Counties News

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices