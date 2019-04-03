'Antarctic Dinosaurs' Now Roaring at NHMLA

So often, in the movies, we see paleontologist characters carefully brushing away at dirt in some dusty and hot landscape. And while prehistoric creatures can be and have been found in all sorts of climes, discovering long-ago denizens of the planet in a cold and hard-surfaced world, like Antarctica, is another adventure entirely.



"Antarctic Dinosaurs," a new saurus-sizable exhibit at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles, looks at the real-life work of the paleontologists who found evidence of colossal critters under the ice, as well as some of those fascinating finds. There are detailed dinosaur replicas, too, to further flesh out this eons-spanning tail, er, tale.



Have a dino fan at home? Are you yourself a lover of science-based adventure and modern-day discoveries of a prehistoric nature? Stomp, stomp, stomp to the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles from April 3 through Jan. 5, 2020.