'Antarctic Dinosaurs' Now Roaring at NHMLA - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

'Antarctic Dinosaurs' Now Roaring at NHMLA

By Alysia Gray Painter

11 PHOTOS

55 minutes ago

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 55 minutes ago
So often, in the movies, we see paleontologist characters carefully brushing away at dirt in some dusty and hot landscape. And while prehistoric creatures can be and have been found in all sorts of climes, discovering long-ago denizens of the planet in a cold and hard-surfaced world, like Antarctica, is another adventure entirely.

"Antarctic Dinosaurs," a new saurus-sizable exhibit at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles, looks at the real-life work of the paleontologists who found evidence of colossal critters under the ice, as well as some of those fascinating finds. There are detailed dinosaur replicas, too, to further flesh out this eons-spanning tail, er, tale.

Have a dino fan at home? Are you yourself a lover of science-based adventure and modern-day discoveries of a prehistoric nature? Stomp, stomp, stomp to the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles from April 3 through Jan. 5, 2020.
More Photo Galleries
California Snowpack Through the Years
Painting Sends Message of Hope at US-Mexico Border
Connect With Us
AdChoices