Suspect in Calabasas Burglaries Fails to Show for Court Appearance

Security cameras captured video of a man seen at a construction office near the intersection of Las Virgenes and Mulholland Highway.

The man arrested after a series of burglaries in a rural part of Calabasas, not far from Malibu Creek State Park, failed to appear for a violation hearing in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Thursday.

A judge then rescheduled the hearing for Anthony Rauda, 42, for Nov. 9, when officials are expected to request Rauda remain in jail for up to 180 days for allegedly violating the terms of his Post Release Conviction Supervision, or PRCS, several law enforcement sources familiar with the case told NBC4.

Rauda is being held in jail without bail and no new criminal charges have been filed, according to the LA County District Attorney’s Office.

Rauda was caught by LA County Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau detectives in a wilderness area north of Malibu Creek State Park Oct. 10 after a series of unusual early-morning break-ins, during which an armed, masked burglar stole food.

Major Crimes and Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives are also investigating whether Rauda could be responsible for a series of seemingly-random shootings in the same area over the last two years, including the killing of a camper in June.

Tristan Beaudette was shot to death at the park while he slept next to his 2- and 4-year-old daughters in a closed tent.

Rauda was armed with a long gun or rifle when he was arrested, the officials said.

The armed, masked man seen on the security video became the focus of an intensive wilderness manhunt after an early-morning burglary Sept. 30 at a construction office near the intersection of Las Virgenes and Mulholland Highway. Security cameras captured video of the man with a rifle slung over his left shoulder prying open a window and climbing inside.

NBC News obtained still images from that video that showed the burglar was wearing a battery-powered headlamp and tactical-style clothing.

Investigators also told NBC4 valuables including cash were left behind. The break-in was similar to several other food-thefts in the same area, authorities said, leading detectives to consider whether the burglar was hiding out somewhere in the brush-covered hills of Malibu.

The gun seen on the security video also raised questions about whether the burglar could be responsible for some or all of the shootings.

More than one type of gun was used in the incidents, the sources said, so it was not immediately clear how many - if any – of the shootings could be linked to the gun seen in the security video.