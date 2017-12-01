Applebee’s Offers $1 Long Island Iced Teas All December

Hang onto your Santa hats, because if your holiday office party is at Applebee’s, things might get out of hand.
Applebee’s is offering $1 Long Island Iced teas for the month of December at participating restaurants.
The drink, dubbed the Dollar L.I.T., is made of – get this – vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec and sweet and sour mix with a splash of cola.
"The Dollar L.I.T. is kind to your pocket book and a great drink to share with old friends and new ones this holiday season,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's.
Applebee's also reminds you to please drink responsibly.
They’ll never say 2017 didn’t go out with a bang.
Published 2 hours ago