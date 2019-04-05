April Meets Autumn at the Halloween Club Spook Show

Feeling that jack o'lantern joy, a half year early? There's a place for you to go and ghoul-up on Saturday, April 6. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

What to Know Saturday, April 6

Noon to 7 p.m.

Free

The calendar's fourth month is so verdant and vivacious and full of flowery sights and luscious sunbeams that it can be easy to forget that some people are waiting on the season of colorful leaves and glowing pumpkins.

Not only waiting, but anticipating, and, in some cases, even planning.

And here in Southern California? The land where Halloween never truly ends?

Plenty of ghosts and goblins are actively illustrating what they want their freaky front yards to look like, when October finally arrives.

There are a number of springtime expos and events that help our region's most dedicated Halloweenies to prepare, including the annual Halloween Club Spook Show.

Surely you know this famous fright store, which is just a jump off the 5 Freeway in La Mirada.

It's always Halloween at the Halloween Club, but, on Saturday, April 6, a chilling fog of sorts will descend upon the destination, all to give ghosties of SoCal a place to costume-up and browse monstrous merchandise.

"(O)ver 130 curated local vendors, artists, collectors, teachers, spook makers, spookipreneurs, and musicians for like-minded Halloween enthusiasts" will be at the show.

A show that is, good golly ghost, totally free to enter. But don't vanish, like a spirit might, too fast: You'll still want to register ahead of time.

And enter, you should, beginning at noon on April 6, though you are welcome to arrive whenever. But keep in mind that the ghouls need to return to their haunted castles and the monsters to their lairs at 7 in the evening.

The not-so-eerie emphasis of this annual haunt-happening, which is floating into its 7th year, is on supporting small business.

There's nothing scary about that. Just good vibes, so best lurk around the La Mirada Halloween scene on the afternoon of April 6, if you want to soak those up, like you soak up all of the eeky sights come autumn.

