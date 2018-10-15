DNA Used to Identify Suspect in Arcadia Sexual Assault - NBC Southern California
DNA Used to Identify Suspect in Arcadia Sexual Assault

By Shahan Ahmed

Published 13 minutes ago

    Arcadia Police Department
    Robert Anthony Padilla was identified as the suspect in a sexual assault.

    After a woman was sexually assaulted in September, the Arcadia Police Department used DNA evidence recovered during the investigation to identify the sexual suspect as 27-year-old Robert Anthony Padilla of El Monte.

    Padilla is believed to be a transient at this time, and police released a description of the suspect: 6-foot 1-inch; 190 pounds; brown/black hair.

    The alleged incident occurred on Sept. 8, when an adult female was sexually assaulted while walking on the 2300 block of S. Santa Anita Avenue according to the Arcadia Police Department.

    The suspect is alleged to have approached the victim from behind, grabbing her and forcefully moving her behind a hedge, where he sexually assaulted the victim per Arcadia Police. The woman eventually escaped and ran away from the suspect on foot, while the suspect left the scene on a silver or metal colored BMX-style bicycle per police.

    Anyone with information on the incident or Padilla's wherabouts is asked to contact the Arcadia Police Department at (626)574-5156, Cade #18-4073. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

