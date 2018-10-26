Aretha Franklin: Spectacular Stage Gowns Go to Auction

Humming a few bars of "Respect" each day? Thinking about the depth Ms. Franklin brought to hits like "I Knew You Were Waiting" and "I Say a Little Prayer"? Remembering the legend through her videos, albums, and amazing interviews? Fans continue to pay emotional and grateful homage to Aretha Franklin months after she passed away in August 2018. But one of the most treasure-filled opportunities is coming up, an event that is sure to catch the eye of Aretha-adoring aficionados from around the planet.



It's the "Icons & Idols: ROCK-N-ROLL Property from the Career of Aretha Franklin" auction, set to take place at Hard Rock Cafe Times Square in New York on Saturday, Nov. 10. Dozens of gowns from Ms. Franklin's stage performances, as well as hats and accessories, are on the block at the auction, which is being helmed by Julien's Auctions. Take a look now at just a few of the fabulous frocks and pieces from the stellar collection of the Grammy-winning legend, our forever Queen of Soul.