Josh Rosen #3 of the UCLA Bruins celebrates his touchdown pass. Rosen was selected No. 10 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The "Chosen One" is headed to the desert.

Former UCLA quarterback Josh "Chosen" Rosen was drafted at No. 10 by the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday during the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Cardinals originally were slated to select at No. 15 overall, but they traded a third round and a fifth round pick to the Oakland Raiders in order to trade up and draft the former Bruin.

Rosen became the fourth quarterback taken in the NFL Draft after Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield was taken No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Browns, USC Trojans QB Sam Darnold was taken No. 3 by the New York Jets, and Wyoming's Josh Allen was selected No. 7 overall by the Buffalo Bills.

It was the first time in NFL history in the common draft era that four quarterbacks were selected in the top 10 overall picks.

NFL Network's Mike Maycock correctly predicted in his mock draft that the Cardinals would trade up to get Rosen and believes that Rosen is the most NFL ready quarterback in the entire draft.

"He's the most ready to play quarterback in this draft," Maycock said. "Beautiful, natural thrower. The only thing is he needs to understand when the play is over. At the end of the day, he's a difference maker. He can wake up at 4AM and go out and rip an 18-yard comeback. When he has clear feet and clear vision, nobody does it any better."

Rosen rewrote the record books in his three years in Westwood as he broke the single-season passing yards record (3,756), throwing for a total of 9,340 yards with 59 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.

Former USC quarterback Carson Palmer retired after the 2017 season and the Cardinals signed free agent quarterbacks Mike Glennon and Sam Bradford in the offseason. Despite Rosen being NFL ready, he might have to wait behind both quarterbacks on the depth chart in 2018.

No word yet on if Rosen will get a hot tub when he moves to Phoenix.

Congratulations to @josh3rosen on his selection to the @AZCardinals! The first member of the 2018 UCLA Football Draft Class, presented by 3 Day Blinds.#GoBruins | #NFLDraftpic.twitter.com/rZP56Tg9MI — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) April 27, 2018

List of NFL Draft Picks for 2018 (so far):

Browns - Baker Mayfield, quarterback from Oklahoma

Giants - Saquon Barkley, running back from Penn State

Jets - Sam Darnold, quarterback from USC

Browns - Denzel Ward, cornerback from Ohio State

Broncos – Bradley Chubb from North Carolina State

Colts – Quenton Nelson from Notre Dame

Bills (via trade) – Josh Allen – from Wyoming

Bears – Roquan Smith from Georgia.

49ers – Mike McGlinchey from Notre Dame

Cardinals (via trade) – Josh Rosen from UCLA

Dolphins – Minkah Fitzpatrick from Alabama

Bucs (via trade) – Vita Vea from Washington

Redskins - Da'Ron Payne from Alabama

more to come...