Armed Man Barricades Himself Inside Hacienda Heights Home

A man believed to be armed with a semi-automatic handgun barricaded himself inside a Hacienda Heights home Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:45 p.m. police received a call of the man possibly firing a weapon inside the home at 16616 Carriage Place, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Industry station said.

Neighbors were evacuated from their homes as police tried to negotiate with the man. At one point, the shirtless suspect could be seen exiting a window onto a flat area of the roof toward the front of the home before going back inside.

At one point, he exited through the side of the house and began tossing clothes onto the front yard before once again going back inside. He then went to the back of the house and began yelling at officers through another open window.

The suspect took his shorts off and continued to shout and gesticulate at officers when he returned toward the front of the house and perched himself yet again atop the flat area of the roof. At one point, he also pulled down his boxers before tossing what appeared to be bottles down at officers.

The LASD's Special Enforcement Bureau and Crisis Negotiation Team were on-site to try to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution, the Sheriff's Information Bureau said in a news release.

