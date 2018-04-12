A Long Beach restaurant was the target of a second robbery in just days after a group of armed men stole an undisclosed amount of cash and property late Wednesday.

A witness called 911 to alert authorities that men in ski masks were robbing Tacos Mexico, where the thieves allegedly took cellphones and cash. They also allegedly destroyed surveillance footage that may have captured the robbery.

No injuries were reported at the scene. Details on the men’s appearance were not immediately available.

Anyone who has information on the robbery is urged to contact the Long Beach Police Department North Division at 562-570-9800.



