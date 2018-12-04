Police End Speeding Armed Robbery Suspect Pursuit in Long Beach Area

Southern California's wild police chases: We've all seen them, and some can take pretty unexpected turns. Watch our collection of some of the wildest moments from the most infamous, dramatic pursuits.

Police ended a lengthy pursuit in the Long Beach area after an armed robbery suspect in a blue sedan drove on the wrong side of the road, and weaved in and out of freeway lanes early Tuesday afternoon.

At one point, the driver was seen traveling on the opposite side of the road in the Wilmington area just before noon.

The driver was spotted racing down the 91 Freeway in the Long Beach area, heading east, before transitioning to the southbound 605 Freeway.

Police continued to chase the driver who was reaching high speeds after exiting the freeway into the Lakewood area.

Police ultimately stopped the pursuit with a PIT maneuver, sending the driver into a spin-out, at Carson Street east of Lakewood Boulevard.