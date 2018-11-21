Teens Arrested After 2 Sisters Found Slain in Westchester Apartment Fire

Mourners gather to remember Uniek Atkins, 27, and her sister Sierra Brown, 16, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Both sisters were found shot to death after firefighters put out a blaze in their apartment on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.

A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday after a woman and her teenage sister were found slain in their Westchester area apartment that was set on fire, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The sisters, Uniek Atkins, 27, and Sierra Brown, 16, were found dead in their apartment at 8655 South Belford Ave. Nov. 17.

Both of the victims were shot, the LAPD said.

The unidentified teen, who was a boyfriend to one of the victims, was arrested on suspicion of murder Wednesday in the 1900 block of 22nd Street. Police would not say who he was in a relationship with at the time of the crime.

Vigil for Two Young Mothers, Homicide Victims

Family speaking out and desperately looking for justice after two sisters and young mothers were shot and killed, and their home set on fire. Beverly White reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2018. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018)

Another minor was arrested in connection with the crime. He was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to homicide, LAPD said.

Police said the slaying was a domestic violence incident.

Family members held a vigil for the victims Sunday.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

