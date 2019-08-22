A man was reportedly attacked and killed on campus at California State University Fullerton Monday morning, the first day of the fall semester 2019, police and a school bulletin confirmed.

What to Know A faculty member was killed on campus at California State University Fullerton.

The attacker was described as wearing all black with black hair.

A motive for the attack wasn't immediately known.

An arrest was announced Thursday after a former administrator was stabbed to death on the campus of California State University Fullerton, police said.

The targeted attack occurred on the morning of the first day of the academic year.

Fullerton police did not reveal the identity of the suspect, and planned to announce more details at an afternoon news conference.

Watch the livestream in this article at 1 p.m. PST.

Man Seen on Video Sought in Fatal Stabbing at CSUF

Police sought a man seen running away from a fatal stabbing at Cal State Fullerton. Gene Kang reports for the NBC4 News on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019)

The victim was identified Monday afternoon by Fullerton police as Steven Shek Keung Chan, 57, of Hacienda Heights. A 911 call came into police at 8:27 a.m. after a man in his 50s was seen with wounds in a silver Infinity in a school parking lot, Fullerton police said.

Chan was found bloodied and with stab wounds all over his body in the car in the 600 block of Langsdorf Drive around 8:30 a.m., police said. Despite Fullerton Fire Department efforts to save his life, he died at the scene.

The victim had served as director of budget and finance and student services for University Extended Education from 2009 to 2017. He was rehired as a consultant to come back to campus for the fall semester, Fullerton police said. The witness who called 911 saw the stabber running from the area after the attack, heading down Langsdorff Drive, and then down Nutwood Avenue, where the Marriott hotel is located.

The assailant was described as wearing black pants and a black shirt, with black hair. Police released a sketch and video of the attacker Tuesday.

Investigators said that a backpack belonging to the attacker was found under the victim's vehicle that contained an incendiary device, like one used to ignite a fire, and items usually associated with a kidnapping -- zip ties, wigs and other disguises.

Police confirmed late Monday afternoon that Chan was targeted, and it wasn't a random attack, after items were found in a backpack under the car.

Search Continues for Man Who Fatally Stabbed Former Fullerton Faculty Member

After a man was killed on the campus of Cal State Fullerton, police are still searching for the stabber. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Published Monday, Aug. 19, 2019)

"We do not believe there is an active stabber on the loose at this time," Fullerton police spokesman Sgt. Jon Radus said.

Police also said they don't believe the victim received any specific threats, but the amount of stab wounds on his body were "numerous."

The Cal State Fullerton Police Department was assisting Fullerton police in the investigation, as well as the Orange County Sheriff's Department. Bloodhounds were combing the campus and beyond to try and track the attacker.

The morning when the attack occurred, there was a planned drill in the area of Pollak Library.

"It is with such a heavy heart and a deep and profound sense of sadness that I inform you that our colleague and friend, Steven Chan, a beloved and long-serving member of the Titan Family, passed away this morning after a tragic and senseless attack in the parking lot behind College Park," CSUF President Fram Virjee said in a letter Monday.

The president also encouraged student to contact Counseling and Psychological Services at (657)278-3040, along with providing other resources and saying any member of the Titan community could reach out him personally.

The academic year begins Aug. 19 at Cal State Fullerton, with the first day of classes beginning Saturday, Aug. 24, according to the CSUF site.