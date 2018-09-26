Man Arrested for Hidden Cameras in Palos Verdes Starbucks, City Restrooms

Nearly 100 victims were secretly recorded at a Starbucks in Rancho Palos Verdes. The suspect, a former city building inspector, was busted. (Published 6 minutes ago)

A Huntington Beach man was arrested Tuesday for planting cameras at a Rancho Palos Verdes city unisex employee restroom and a Starbucks, also in Rancho Palos Verdes, according to the Lomita Sheriff's Station.

Andrew James Jensen, 49, was arrested at approximately 2 p.m. and booked at the Lomita Sherriff's station. The LA County District Attorney's Office at South Bay Court filed a misdemeanor complaint alleging 89 counts of voyeurism per the Lomita Sheriff's Station.

"On July 5, 2018, a hidden miniature camera was discovered by a Rancho Palos Verdes city staffer in a unisex employee restroom," according to a sheriff's department statement. "A police report was filed and Lomita Station initiated a criminal investigation.

"It was determined that Jensen, who was a Rancho Palos Verdes building inspector, allegedly secreted the camera in the restroom at City Hall, and at a nearby local business. He is currently being booked and held at Lomita Sheriff's Station in lieu of $450,000 bail."

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Terence Peterson at (310) 891- 3211. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you may call "L.A. Crime Stoppers" at 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 MOBILE APP" on Google play or the App Store, or use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.