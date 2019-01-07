Ex-Con Who Spent 17 Years in Prison Arrested for Deadly Torrance Bowling Alley Shooting

A man was arrested related to a shooting that killed three men and injured four others during a brawl at a popular Torrance bowling alley and karaoke bar, according to the Torrance Police Department Monday.

Reginald Wallace of Los Angeles was arrested and being held without bail at the Los Angeles County Jail, police said at a news conference on Monday. The suspect is believed to have shot into the crowd using a hand gun, according to police.

Police also that Wallace appeared to be the only shooter in the deadly incident.

Wallace spent 17 years in prison and was released in 2017, according to the Torrance PD.

New Video of Brawl That Led to Deadly Shooting at Torrance Bowling Alley

New video emerges of a brawl that authorities believe led to a deadly shooting at a bowling alley in Torrance, and families of the victims identify the three people killed. Jane Yamamoto and Chrsitine Kim report for NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2019. (Published Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019)

The deadly and chaotic shooting took place at Gable House Bowl on Friday night, with video showing a large brawl before the sounds of gunshots rang out.

Seven people suffered gunshot wounds, and three men were pronounced dead at the scene.