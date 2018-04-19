Arrest Made After Teen's Body Found in South El Monte Riverbed

A 17-year-old boy was found dead in an El Monte riverbed after he failed to show up to school. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. (Published Thursday, April 19, 2018)

An arrest has been made in the case of 17-year-old Jeremy Sanchez, whose body was discovered on Wednesday near a San Gabriel riverbed in South El Monte.

Sanchez did not turn up to school on Wednesday, which led to the boy's father and some friends of the victim searching the area for the missing teenager. At approximately, friends of the victim located the body in the river bed of the San Gabriel River Trail.

The boy had apparently been stabbed and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

On Thursday morning, investigators received information that a friend of the victim may have been involved in the incident and served a search warrant at the home of the subject. Consequently, a 16-year-old male Hispanic was arrested for the murder of Sanchez and booked at Los Padrinos Juvenile Detention Center.

The murder weapon has not yet been recovered, and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the LA County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau (310) 890-5500.