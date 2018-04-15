Police Sunday announced the arrest of a man in connection to a Studio City fire that left two people dead and two others critically injured.

Eferem Demery, 28, was arrested on suspicion of murder after the deadly fire ripped through the Top Notch Recordings music studio Saturday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Sunday.

The fire was reported around 6:54 a.m. Saturday at 3779 N. Cahuenga Blvd, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman. The two people who died in the fire were declared dead at the scene, while two other victims were transported to a hospital.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office identified one of the victims killed in the blaze as 28-year-old Devaughn Kemar Carter. One other person was injured, but was listed in fair condition, Bastman said.

Deadly Music Studio Fire

Survivors describe escaping the flames that ripped through a music studio, where two people lost their lives. Rick Montanez reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Saturday, April 14, 2018. (Published Saturday, April 14, 2018)

At least 30 firefighters and seven Los Angeles Fire Department engines responded to the blaze, finding heavy smoke when they arrived at the scene. LAFD Assistant Chief Patrick Butler said the victims' bodies were found "in various places of the building."

An employee at a Chevron gas station across from the studio said he saw six people running out of the building and at least two transported in an ambulance.

The gas station employee, Ashok, who declined to give his last name, said people in the studio frequent the gas station for snacks. He described them as men in their 20s and 30s.

The LAPD says it will provide further details on the arrest at a Monday afternoon press conference.

If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe account set up to help the recording studio, you may do so here. Note that GoFundMe deducts 2.9 percent of all funds raised, plus 30 cents per donation, in the form of payment processing charges.

