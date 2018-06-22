Aaron Aubrey was arrested Wednesday June 20, 2018 in connection with the death of his mother.

The son of a Riverside woman whose body was found near Box Springs Mountain was arrested Wednesday after he was found driving her car, police said Friday.

Mica Maddock, 51, of Riverside, was reported missing by her husband about 4 a.m. Wednesday after he returned to their home in the 5800 block of Fair Isle Drive in the Sycamore Canyon area of Riverside and she was not there, according to a statement from the Riverside Police Department. He became more concerned when she did not answer or return calls and failed to show up for work Wednesday morning, the statement said.

Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Riverside Police detectives found the woman's car in Corona, but she was not inside. The car was being driven by Aaron Allen Aubrey, 24, a transient from Riverside identified as Maddock's son, authorities said.

Aubrey is know to frequent the area where his mother's body was found, police said.

He was initially arrested on suspicion of auto theft and identity theft as well as a parole violation. Police said he was later booked on suspicion of murder.

It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

About 11 a.m. Thursday, Riverside County Sheriff's deputies and search teams found Maddock's body near the base of Box Springs Mountain, in the area of Gernert and Pettegrew roads, officials said.

The cause of death is under investigation.