Oct. 10, 2018.

An arrest was made Wednesday afternoon during the search in the Calabasas and Malibu areas for an armed burglar wanted for questioning in murder of camper, sources tell NBC4.

A week prior, a tactical team from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department began the search in the hills near Malibu Creek State Park Tuesday morning for the armed burglar.

They said they were searching for a masked burglar who broke into an office nearby early Sunday morning and stole food, the Sheriff’s Department said.

"A video system at the location showed one person who was carrying a rifle," the Department said. "The suspect pried open a window to enter the location."

Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018.

The break-in was similar to several others at outbuildings on properties with large homes and businesses in the area, and investigators not authorized to discuss the case publicly told NBC4 they believed the burglar could be living in the wilderness area nearby to avoid detection by residents or law enforcement. It appears the burglar did not target actual residences.

"It should be noted there have been four or five reported burglaries of unoccupied offices and other buildings at night in the general area in the past two years," the Department said. "It is unknown if those burglaries are related to this incident, but there are some similarities."

Law enforcement officials said it was far too soon to disclose if there is a link between the man arrested and the murder of Tristan Beaudette, who was shot to death while camping with his two young daughters.

The Sheriff's Department said it was also investigating whether that murder is connected with several other shooting incidents reported in the same area, including one in which a hiker was injured.

The search began about four months after the murder. A reward for information on the killing was offered in July.

Sheriff's detectives appealed for the public's assistance in solving the murder, shootings, and break-ins. Anyone with information was asked to call the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff's Station detective bureau of (818) 878-1808.

