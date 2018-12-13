Two Arrested on Suspicion of Murder After 'Baby Jane Doe' Discovered Dead Near Highway

Corona police announced the arrest of Shawna Andritch, 22-year-old resident of Corona, and a 17-year-old juvenile male, also from Corona, in connection with the death of "Baby Jane Doe."

A 22-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of "Baby Jane Doe," an infant discovered dead on the side of a Southern California highway in July.

The newborn girl known as "Baby Jane Doe" was found July 27 in the area of Cajalco Road and Interstate 15 in Corona. She was wrapped in a T-shirt with a stripe and flower pattern inside a cardboard box.

The cause of death is undetermined, the Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner’s Department said.

Shawna Andritch, 22-year-old resident of Corona, and a 17-year-old boy, also from Corona, were interviewed in connection with the infant's death Dec. 7. They were arrested on suspicion of murder, Corona police said.

A funeral was held Dec. 6 for "Baby Jane Doe," as Corona police officers and firefighters along with community members buried the infant at Sunnyslope Cemetery.

After the funeral, detectives said they received a tip about the case. That tip led them to Andritch and the unidentified teen.

Statements made during an interview led to their arrests, police said.

Authorities reminded the community during the funeral that parents can safely surrender infants within 72 hours of birth, no questions asked, at police stations, fire stations and hospitals.