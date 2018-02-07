Three people were arrested in the ruthless paintball attack that partially blinded a father in Torrance. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018)

Two 20-year-old men and an 18-year-old woman were arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of paintball attacks at innocent victims in Torrance, including a 65-year-old man hospitalized with a serious eye injury.

Patrol officers along with investigators located three suspects and their vehicle in the area of Cabrillo Boulevard and 233rd Street about 3:45 p.m., Torrance Police Department Sgt. Ronald Harris said.

The suspects were identified as Tyler Walters, 20, of Torrance; Lynn Johnson, 20, of Hawthorne and Gabriella Semana, 18, of Lomita.

What Harris called a lengthy investigation "ultimately led to the recovery of several paintballs as well as the paintball gun" he said.

Father Attacked With Paintball Gun

That attack occurred about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of 232nd Street and Juniper Avenue, according to Harris.

Michael Fejes was struck by numerous paintballs, some of which struck and injured his eye, about 9 p.m. Sunday in the area of Hickory Park, Harris said.

"Officials later learned that two other victims were assaulted within the same vicinity and time frame resulting in a minor injury" Harris said.

Michael Fejes' son, also named Michael, told the Daily Breeze his father was taking his nightly walk when someone shouted, "Hey," and opened fire when Fejes looked over.

Fejes will undergo surgery at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center but doctors don't know if he will regain vision in his right eye, the younger Fejes told the Daily Breeze.

Anyone with information about the attacks was urged to call Torrance police at 310-618-5570.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS.