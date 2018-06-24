As it Happened: Mexico Downs South Korea

Mexico climbed atop Group F and moved one step closer to the World Cup round of 16 with a 2-1 victory over South Korea on Saturday.



Carlos Vela converted from the spot in the 26th minute to give Mexico the early lead after a handball in the box by South Korea's Jang Hyun-soo. Javier Hernandez doubled the lead in the 66th minute, netting his 50th goal for Mexico in the process.



Son Heung-min struck late to cut the deficit and give his side hope, but it was too little too late as Mexico held firm and sealed the win. Mexico's victory now leaves them atop Group F with six points, but the job's not done yet.



Next up for Mexico is Sweden, and the Mexican side will want at least a point from that game to ensure passage to the next round without having to rely on results elsewhere.