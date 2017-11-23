Asian-American Officers Sue San Gabriel Police Department

MIAMI - FEBRUARY 02: A judges gavel rests on top of a desk in the courtroom of the newly opened Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum February 3, 2009 in Miami, Florida. The museum is located in the only known structure in the nation that was designed, devoted to and operated as a separate station house and municipal court for African-Americans. In September 1944, the first black patrolmen were sworn in as emergency policemen to enforce the law in what was then called the "Central Negro District." The precinct building opened in May 1950 to provide a station house for the black policemen and a courtroom for black judges in which to adjudicate black defendants. The building operated from 1950 until its closing in 1963. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Five current and former Asian-American police officers are suing the Los Angeles suburb of San Gabriel, alleging they are subjected to a hostile work environment and passed over for promotions.

The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday the officers claim their colleagues frequently mock them by speaking in fake Asian accents and promoting racist stereotypes.

The lawsuit says when there's a car-crash Asian-American officers are often told their "people" are bad drivers.

A Vietnamese-American officer says he was told dogs fear him because they think he will eat them.

Another officer says he was passed over for a promotion after reporting a colleague used the N-word.

San Gabriel spokesman Jonathan Fu says officials are reviewing the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages.

Sixty-two percent of the city's 40,000 residents are Asian.