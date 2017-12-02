Aspiring Olympian Loses Equipment, College Textbooks After Car Thief Steals His Vehicle - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Aspiring Olympian Loses Equipment, College Textbooks After Car Thief Steals His Vehicle

By Beverly White

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    7 Ways to Survive The Holidays
    Lenora Burney
    Gymnast and aspiring Olympian Paul Burney, 18, poses with his white Honda Civic, which was stolen from him right outside his home on Nov. 30, 2017. Burney is asking for the public's help in finding the vehicle, which had his gymnastics equipment and college textbooks inside.

    A Grinch got away with one family's holiday cheer after an 18-year-old gymnast's vehicle was stolen right outside their home on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

    Paul Burney dreams of competing in the Olympics someday and trains diligently to achieve his goal by practicing gymnastics five days a week. The college freshman's routine practice has been made more difficult, however, because a car thief stole his white 2000 Honda Civic, which had Burney's vital gymnastics equipment and college textbooks inside.

    "I went to take out the trash and I noticed where my car was parked on the curb - it wasn't there anymore," he said.

    The car thief took an estimated $600 worth of gymnastics equipment, including uniforms and gear, along with Burney's vehicle.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 11/14] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    NBC4

    Paul's mother, Lenora Burney, feels her son's pain and said he has been a stand-out gymnast ever since he was a year old, when the two took 'Mommy and Me' classes.

    The Burney family filed a police report and hope that the contents, if not the vehicle itself, will be returned.

    "Gymnastics is my passion, so I would like to get my gear back so I could properly do my training," Paul said.

    Despite the setback of his missing equipment, Paul has his focus clear and plans to continue practicing so he can reach his ambitions.

    "I've been trying to get recruited for a college team so I could compete for a university," he said.

    Published 27 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices