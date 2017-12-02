Gymnast and aspiring Olympian Paul Burney, 18, poses with his white Honda Civic, which was stolen from him right outside his home on Nov. 30, 2017. Burney is asking for the public's help in finding the vehicle, which had his gymnastics equipment and college textbooks inside.

A Grinch got away with one family's holiday cheer after an 18-year-old gymnast's vehicle was stolen right outside their home on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Paul Burney dreams of competing in the Olympics someday and trains diligently to achieve his goal by practicing gymnastics five days a week. The college freshman's routine practice has been made more difficult, however, because a car thief stole his white 2000 Honda Civic, which had Burney's vital gymnastics equipment and college textbooks inside.

"I went to take out the trash and I noticed where my car was parked on the curb - it wasn't there anymore," he said.

The car thief took an estimated $600 worth of gymnastics equipment, including uniforms and gear, along with Burney's vehicle.

Paul's mother, Lenora Burney, feels her son's pain and said he has been a stand-out gymnast ever since he was a year old, when the two took 'Mommy and Me' classes.

The Burney family filed a police report and hope that the contents, if not the vehicle itself, will be returned.

"Gymnastics is my passion, so I would like to get my gear back so I could properly do my training," Paul said.

Despite the setback of his missing equipment, Paul has his focus clear and plans to continue practicing so he can reach his ambitions.

"I've been trying to get recruited for a college team so I could compete for a university," he said.