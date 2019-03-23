Infant Critically Injured in 5 Freeway Pileup Involving About 30 Vehicles

More than 35 people were injured, including an infant critically, after at least 25 vehicles were involved in a major pileup caused by two crashes Saturday on the 5 Freeway southbound in Gorman, near the Grapevine, according authorities.
The first crash occurred near the Gorman Road exit about 2:45 p.m., and the second crash occurred close by and caused a chain reaction, according to the California Highway Patrol. About 30 vehicles were involved in the incident, resulting in a temporary closure of all southbound lanes.
As many as 50 to 100 vehicles were trapped in between the two crashes, Caltrans said.
At least one person, described as a infant roughtly 2 years old, was considered a "critical transport" and was airlifted to the hospital, the LA County Fire Department said. Sixteen people were taken to nearby hospitals, with one person critically injured. Twenty-two people hurt in the incident refused transport to hospitals, authorities said.
A horse was also killed in the crash.
All lanes on the southbound 5 Freeway were reported open as of approximately 6:49 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol Fort Tejon station.