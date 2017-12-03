At least one person has been hospitalized following a crash that left a Mid-Wilshire apartment building with structural damage and at least eight people displaced.

The crash was reported just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the 5900 block of San Vicente Boulevard where a vehicle plowed into the apartment fourplex, said Amy Bastman of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The driver was suspected of driving under the influence and was transferred to a hospital to be evaluated and tested for DUI, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's West Traffic Division.

Los Angeles building and safety officials will inspect the structural damage to the building to determine if or when residents can return.

