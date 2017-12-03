At Least 8 People Displaced as Car Plows Into Apartment Building - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

At Least 8 People Displaced as Car Plows Into Apartment Building

By Oleevia Woo and City News Service

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    7 Ways to Survive The Holidays
    ANG News

    At least one person has been hospitalized following a crash that left a Mid-Wilshire apartment building with structural damage and at least eight people displaced.

    The crash was reported just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the 5900 block of San Vicente Boulevard where a vehicle plowed into the apartment fourplex, said Amy Bastman of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

    The driver was suspected of driving under the influence and was transferred to a hospital to be evaluated and tested for DUI, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's West Traffic Division.

    Los Angeles building and safety officials will inspect the structural damage to the building to determine if or when residents can return.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 11/14] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    NBC4
    Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 50 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices