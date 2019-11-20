New food delivery app makes traveling just a bit less stressful as it delivers food to travelers at their designated gates.

Travelers have no fear, for a new food delivery service is here. "AtYourGate" announced its expansion to Ontario International Airport Monday.

It's goal? To make sure travelers don't fly hungry.

With the app, travelers, flight crews and airport employees are able to order food and have it delivered at their designated gate in under 30 minutes.

This particular expansion is AtYourGate's eighth airport expansion and second in Southern California.

"We're excited to partner with the awesome team at the Ontario International Airport and extend AtYourGate's service in Southern California," said PJ Mastracchio, CEO and founder of AtYourGate. "Ontario International Airport continues to grow, and we're thrilled to be a part of their growth journey, especially as we enter the holiday travel season."

The food delivery app will be available in Terminals 2 and 4 at the Ontario International Airport. Anyone wanting to use the services can download the AtYourGate app and order from select restaurants.

Some of the restaurants that travelers and crews will be able to order from will be: Wolfgang Puck Pizza, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Wahoo's Fish Taco, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and Rock & Brews. Although more restaurants may be added in the coming months.

"We are pleased to add a new level of convenience to the Ontario customer experience," said Mark Thorpe chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "When you're the fastest growing airport in the U.S. and your hallmark is a hassle-free customer experience, staying ahead of the pack with new technologies and amenities that appeal to business and leisure travelers is critical to our mission of developing a world class airport."

Those wanting to give the app a try can use the code NINE for $9 off their first order.