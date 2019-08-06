One Person Arrested After Attempted Bank of America Robbery in Glendale, Police Say

An attempted bank robbery in Glendale Tuesday ended with a man in custody and a bomb-sniffing dog being brought in to check out a bag or backpack that was left behind.
A suspected robber entered the Bank of America in the 3800 block of San Fernando Road about 3:55 p.m. and presented a demand note, according to Tahnee Lightfoot of the Glendale Police Department.
The suspected robber fled the bank and was taken into custody, but he left behind a bag or backpack, so a bomb-sniffing dog was brought in from the Pasadena Police Department to check the item, Lightfoot said.
The FBI also responded to the location.
Cerritos Avenue was closed between Brand Boulevard and San Fernando Road, and San Fernando Road was closed between Brand and Central Avenue, as police conducted their investigation.
The all-clear was given about 6 p.m.