Alarm System Saves Family From an Attempted Home Invasion and Robbery in Covina - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Alarm System Saves Family From an Attempted Home Invasion and Robbery in Covina

“What if we, not knowing, just opened the door?.”

By Hetty Chang

Published 54 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Attempted Home Invasion and Robbery in Covina

    The hunt is on for two suspects accused of trying to break into a home. The men were armed with a gun, brass knuckles and a tire iron. (Published 51 minutes ago)

    A family in Covina received an unexpected visit at home Wednesday that could’ve taken a completely tragic turn had it not been for their alarm system and a notification sent to their phones.

    At around 9:15 p.m., the mom saw through her phone two men approach her door on Algrove St and knocking on her door.

    The men were armed with a revolver, brass knuckles and a tire iron.

    “As soon as I seen it,” she said, “I said ‘are they trying to rob us?.’”

    The mom grabbed her son, hid in the closet and called 911 while her husband grabbed his gun.

    “I just laid there with him and told him ‘I’ll grab your blanket and pillow,’” the mom said. “I was just trying to make him feel comfortable.”

    As the robbers continued to knock, one of them called out the husband’s name.

    The mom said “they could have seen something that had somebody’s name.”

    After a minute and a half, the robbers walk away.

    The family thinks that had it not been thanks to their alarm system and camera, that night could have gone completely different.

    “What if we, not knowing, just opened the door?.”

    Police believe the men left the scene in a white van and continue to investigate the situation. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the suspects of the attempted robbery.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices