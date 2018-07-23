FILE - The Engemann Student Health Center on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, Calif.

Attorneys held a news conference in the University of Southern California gynecologist scandal.

They say 51 women are now filing a lawsuit against Dr. George Tyndall. All of the women are former students of USC.

They claim the doctor assaulted hundreds of patients while working as the school gynecologist. The lawsuit also claims that USC systematically ignored the women and tried to cover up their complaints.

The news comes as the federal government says it is investigating whether USC concealed sexual harassment allegations made against Tyndall whose behavior during pelvic examinations has prompted hundreds of complaints.

LAPD Raids Home of Former USC Gynecologist

The LAPD carried out search warrants in an apartment and storage unit belonging to George Tyndall, the embattled former USC gynecologist facing numerous accusations of sexual abuse. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on June 14, 2018. (Published Thursday, June 14, 2018)

The Department of Education said it will investigate USC's response to allegations that Tyndall groped female students during exams and improperly photographed and made comments about the women's bodies.

Allegations against Tyndall were made as early as 1990 but USC failed to fully investigate until 2016, and the school also failed to disclose the complaints during an earlier sexual harassment investigation, according to the Department of Education.

Five women said on the "Today Show" that Tyndall preyed on them and their complaints were not investigated.

More than two dozen lawsuits have been filed over Tyndall's alleged behavior. USC President Max Nikias announced he'd step down in the wake of the scandal.

Tyndall was a "serial sexual predator" who groped breasts and used his fingers to penetrate rectums and vaginas for no medically necessary purpose, attorney John Manly said in a lawsuit filed last month.

Tyndall is also accused of taking close-up photos of genitalia and commenting on the bodies of women, their race and sexual activity.

In some instances, Tyndall is accused of conducting vaginal exams without gloves when students were only seeking birth control.

Tyndall, 71, was suspended with pay in 2016 and retired the next year with a financial payout from USC.

Tyndall has denied any wrongdoing and he hasn't been charged with a crime, although police are investigating allegations from dozens of women and more than 400 students made complaints through a university hotline.