A treasure trove of amazing props, cars and more from some of Hollywood biggest films is hitting the auction block, giving you a chance to own the collectibles.
Maybe it’s been a lifelong dream of yours to own something completely offbeat, like Tom Cruise’s animatronic head from “Interview with a Vampire.”
Perhaps you have always wanted Elizabeth Taylor’s headdress from “Cleopatra” sitting on your coffee table, so when people ask about it, boy do you have a story for them.
Or maybe you’re a horror film buff who has always wanted to display Leatherface’s chainsaw from “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2.”
Whatever your fancy, there are 2,000 pieces – including a life-size “Darth Vader” figure from “Star Wars” and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Harley from “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” – meaning the possibilities are endless.
The Icons & Legends of Hollywood Auction is happening June 5, 6, 7 and 8 in Los Angeles. What’s more, there’s online bidding, so you don’t even have to show up in person.
Online bidding will be available here, and registration ahead of time is encouraged.
Get quick look at what’s available in the images below.