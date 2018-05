A treasure trove of amazing props, cars and more from some of Hollywood biggest films is hitting the auction block, giving you a chance to own the collectibles.Maybe it’s been a lifelong dream of yours to own something completely offbeat, like Tom Cruise’s animatronic head from “Interview with a Vampire.”Perhaps you have always wanted Elizabeth Taylor’s headdress from “Cleopatra” sitting on your coffee table, so when people ask about it, boy do you have a story for them.Or maybe you’re a horror film buff who has always wanted to display Leatherface’s chainsaw from “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2.”Whatever your fancy, there are 2,000 pieces – including a life-size “Darth Vader” figure from “Star Wars” and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Harley from “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” – meaning the possibilities are endless.The Icons & Legends of Hollywood Auction is happening June 5, 6, 7 and 8 in Los Angeles. What’s more, there’s online bidding, so you don’t even have to show up in person. Online bidding will be available here , and registration ahead of time is encouraged. Get quick look at what’s available in the images below.