Authorities Find Man Reported Missing During Storm

Authorities Monday announced they had safely located a man that had been reported missing following a devastating storm last week.

John "Jack" Keating was found in Ventura, along with his dog "Tiny," according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Keating, a 53-year-old transient, was in Carpinteria, not Montecito, during the storm, the sheriff's office said.

Three people, however, still remain missing. Authorities are searching for John "Jack" Cantin, 17; Faviola Benitez Calderon, 28; and Lydia Sutthithepa, 2.

The storm, which ushered in devastating mudslides in Montecito, has killed at least 20 people.