Photos: Deadly Explosion at Orange County Medical Building

A woman who owned a day spa in an Orange County building was killed and two others were injured Tuesday afternoon when an explosion rocked the businessin Aliso Viejo.
Children and staff of a nearby preschool were seen being evacuated, some being wheeled out in cribs, as authorities responded to the scene.
The fire was quickly extinguished following the 1:10 p.m. explosion, but authorities remained on scene to check for additional hazards, according to Larry Kurtz of the Orange County Fire Authority.
NBC4's I-Team later learned the blast was a "intentional," but would not elaborate further.
See photos of the explosion below.