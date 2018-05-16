 Photos: Deadly Explosion at Orange County Medical Building - NBC Southern California
Photos: Deadly Explosion at Orange County Medical Building

By Whitney Irick

A woman who owned a day spa in an Orange County building was killed and two others were injured Tuesday afternoon when an explosion rocked the businessin Aliso Viejo.

Children and staff of a nearby preschool were seen being evacuated, some being wheeled out in cribs, as authorities responded to the scene.

The fire was quickly extinguished following the 1:10 p.m. explosion, but authorities remained on scene to check for additional hazards, according to Larry Kurtz of the Orange County Fire Authority.

NBC4's I-Team later learned the blast was a "intentional," but would not elaborate further.

See photos of the explosion below.
