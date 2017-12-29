While the holidays are a time of cheer, family time and reflection, they often also call for celebration with a few drinks.

Police are preparing to seek impaired drivers with extra patrols and DUI checkpoints as other agencies are hosting events to remind drivers of the dangers that drinking and driving pose.

In an effort to decrease the number of DUI drivers on the road on New Year’s Eve, the Auto Club of Southern California is offering motorists a free tow.

Drivers do not have to be a AAA member to qualify for the service and the tow is free for up to seven miles. The service is offered for those in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara and San Diego counties.

The free tow will be offered from 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 6 a.m. New Year’s Day. Those who may need to tow are asked to call 800-400-4222.



