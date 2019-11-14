Autumn Fest Brings Music and Joy to the Aquarium

Taiko drums, dance performances, and other cultural gifts abound during this annual seasonal treat. Make for the Long Beach destination on Nov. 16 and 17, 2019.

What to Know Long Beach

Nov. 16 and 17, 2019

Included with aquarium admission

The beautiful days of autumn are still with us, for more than a month to go, and finding ways to connect with some of the season's most special and venerable festivities remains a must for many of us.

The Aquarium of the Pacific will offer such connection on Saturday, Nov. 16 and Sunday, Nov. 17. For the Long Beach-based ocean institution will celebrate the cultural traditions of China, Japan, Korea, and the Philippines at its annual Autumn Festival.

The two-day celebration marks its eighteenth year in 2019.

What can visitors expect? A happy and moving slate of dance and music performances, for sure. Whether Taiko drumming is your pleasure, or the amazing art of Chinese tea pot balancing, or lion dances, or Kung Fu demonstrations, you'll find a packed roster of joyful gems to enjoy.

A number of exhibitors will call upon the aquarium, too, and artists leading craft-fun happenings. Look for calligraphy demos, a chance to try your hand at origami, and several other sweet, hands-on to-dos.

Your admission to the aquarium? That's all you need to savor these song-filled, movement-lovely presentations, as well as the join-in events.

It's still very much autumn, and observing the ways of the Moon Festival, or harvest time, through a host of cultural offerings, feels both festive and auspicious.

Review the whole itinerary before planning your autumnal adventure at the aquarium.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations