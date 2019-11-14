Autumn Fest Brings Music and Joy to the Aquarium - NBC Southern California
Autumn Fest Brings Music and Joy to the Aquarium

Traditional performances abound at this celebration of the arts of China, Japan, Korea, and the Philippines.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Published 2 hours ago

    Aquarium of the Pacific
    Taiko drums, dance performances, and other cultural gifts abound during this annual seasonal treat. Make for the Long Beach destination on Nov. 16 and 17, 2019.

    What to Know

    • Long Beach

    • Nov. 16 and 17, 2019

    • Included with aquarium admission

    The beautiful days of autumn are still with us, for more than a month to go, and finding ways to connect with some of the season's most special and venerable festivities remains a must for many of us.

    The Aquarium of the Pacific will offer such connection on Saturday, Nov. 16 and Sunday, Nov. 17. For the Long Beach-based ocean institution will celebrate the cultural traditions of China, Japan, Korea, and the Philippines at its annual Autumn Festival.

    The two-day celebration marks its eighteenth year in 2019.

    What can visitors expect? A happy and moving slate of dance and music performances, for sure. Whether Taiko drumming is your pleasure, or the amazing art of Chinese tea pot balancing, or lion dances, or Kung Fu demonstrations, you'll find a packed roster of joyful gems to enjoy.

    A number of exhibitors will call upon the aquarium, too, and artists leading craft-fun happenings. Look for calligraphy demos, a chance to try your hand at origami, and several other sweet, hands-on to-dos.

    Your admission to the aquarium? That's all you need to savor these song-filled, movement-lovely presentations, as well as the join-in events.

    It's still very much autumn, and observing the ways of the Moon Festival, or harvest time, through a host of cultural offerings, feels both festive and auspicious.

    Review the whole itinerary before planning your autumnal adventure at the aquarium.

