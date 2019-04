Avengers, assemble!

The stars behind one of Hollywood's biggest franchises came out to announce Disney's donation of $5 million to children's hospitals across the country on Friday. Paul Rudd, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr. and more joined other Disney officials to meet and greet ecstatic fans in Anaheim.

Check out how the fun times with America's favorite supergroup ahead of the release of "Avengers: Endgame" on April 26.