Awww, It's Olvera Street's Sweet Animal Blessing

Dress up your dogs, gussy up that goat, and festoon your fish's bowl in finery, for the beloved free to-do will strut at the historic destination on April 20, 2019.

What to Know Saturday, April 20

2 to 3 p.m.

Free

Olvera Street brims with history, memory, and artistic spirit every day of the year, but there's one special occasion when calling it Awww-lvera Street wouldn't be totally out of bounds.

That occasion always arrives on the afternoon of Easter Saturday, and it involves all sorts of furry, feathery critters queuing up, with their human pals, in order to receive a kind, loving, and hope-filled benediction.

Archbishop Jose Gomez will bestow just such a blessing, from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, on any hoof-rocking, tail-wagging, snout-beautiful beastie that happens to show up at the annual Blessing of the Animals.

As always, this long-runner of a spring-sweet lark is totally free.

Another "totally" to mention? You can totally show with your cow, your llama, your gekko, or your goldfish.

Cats and pups are welcome, too, of course, but the day isn't solely about the more popular pets seen around our homes.

The Blessing of the Animals is in fact "open to all," as it always has been. Livestock was the main focus for blessings "(i)n the early days of the pueblo," and people today do continue that hallowed tradition.

When does the line start?

You'll want to be in front of Pico House at 1 o'clock. There'll be signs, but reading all before you go Olvera is a wise move, since you'll be coordinating everything with your animal in tow.

And, of course, if you want to create a flower collar for your baby barker or put a chapeau on your sheep, that's up to you. Many attendees do show with furry fashionistas that are rocking their best springtime ensembles.

