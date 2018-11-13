Awww Over Best Friends Black Friday Adoption Deal

Be one of the first 100 adopters on Friday, Nov. 23 at the Best Friends Pet Adoption Center and the NKLA Pet Adoption Center and your fee will be $10.

What to Know Friday, Nov. 23

$10 fee for first $100 adopters

Begins at 6 a.m.

Do you find yourself sitting in front of a computer, at length, on the morning of Black Friday?

We're not going to ask what's on the screen you're scanning. We're not going to inquire about the deals you're pondering or the sites that have the super-duper deals.

Instead, we're politely curious about the following query: What's on your lap?

If your lap is curiously uncuddly, and your larger existence could use a dose of licky, snuggly lovebug-a-tude, then consider turning the morning of Friday, Nov. 23 into a different sort of search: For your new best pal, the patootie that will soon take up nearly round-the-clock residence on your lap.

Best Friends Animal Society not only can help with that plan, but wants to, and this is how it'll go, Black Fridayers: Be one of the first 100 people to adopt at the Best Friends Pet Adoption Center and you'll adopt a wet-nosed, whisker-soft sweetie for ten dollars.

"All pets" at Best Friends may be considered for the $10 Nov. 23 adoption while "select pets" will be available under this program at the NKLA Pet Adoption Center.

Spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated? Yes, yes, and yes: The pet you fall noggin over toesies for will be ready to go home with you, on all fronts. And that's all included in the $10 fee.

A big, big bonus: When your poppet accompanies you home, you're freeing up space in the shelter for another animal that needs it.

Doubly sweet.

Like so many Black Friday events, this one starts early. Make that very early: Adoptions open at 6 in the morning on the 23rd.

Surely that is an hour you've occasionally embraced, if you've lived with an energetic kitten or yard-loving pup in the past?

Wakey-wakey, come Black Friday, and find that lapdog, or lapcat, before settling down to peruse the savings on your screen.

The hashtag for all of this happy-making goodness? #Holiday100

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations