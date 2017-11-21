Ayesha Curry Hosts 'Friendsgiving' in LA for No Kid Hungry

NBC4 caught up with star cook Ayesha Curry as she hosted a "Friendsgiving" in Los Angeles alongside HGTV host Sabrina Soto to promote No Kid Hungry's latest fundraising campaign. (Published 2 hours ago)

Ayesha Curry Gives Ideas For Your Thanksgiving Leftovers

This campaign for No Kid Hungry, a non-profit that aims to end child hunger, will run through Dec. 31. For every donation made through Curry's Friendsgiving for No Kid Hungry page, food storage company Glad will match the donation up to $5,000.

To donate to Ayesha Curry's Friendsgiving fundraising page, visit the No Kid Hungry website.