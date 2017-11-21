Ayesha Curry Hosts 'Friendsgiving' in LA for No Kid Hungry - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Ayesha Curry Hosts 'Friendsgiving' in LA for No Kid Hungry

By Mariela Patron

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC4 caught up with star cook Ayesha Curry as she hosted a "Friendsgiving" in Los Angeles alongside HGTV host Sabrina Soto to promote No Kid Hungry's latest fundraising campaign. (Published 2 hours ago)

    NBC4 caught up with star cook Ayesha Curry as she hosted a "Friendsgiving" in Los Angeles alongside HGTV host Sabrina Soto to promote No Kid Hungry's latest fundraising campaign.

    This campaign for No Kid Hungry, a non-profit that aims to end child hunger, will run through Dec. 31. For every donation made through Curry's Friendsgiving for No Kid Hungry page, food storage company Glad will match the donation up to $5,000. 

    To donate to Ayesha Curry's Friendsgiving fundraising page, visit the No Kid Hungry website.

    Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices