A Look at the Best Moments From the 2018 BET Awards

Sunday night's BET awards, hosted by Jamie Foxx, included performances from artists like Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj and J.Cole, along with up and coming star H.E.R., and Snoop Dogg. Eight-time Grammy winner Anita Baker was present to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award. Meanwhile, SZA was named best new artist, Kendrick Lamar won best album for "DAMN." and Beyonce won best female pop/R&B artist. Migos was awarded best group, and DJ Khaled won best collaboration for the song "Wild Thoughts," which was made with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. The BET Awards also honored six people with its Humanitarian Award Sunday — an honor normally bestowed upon one person. The recipients were James Shaw Jr., the man who wrestled an assault-style weapon from a shooter at a Tennessee Waffle House earlier this year, journalist and activist Shaun King, Anthony Borges, the student shot five times and credited with saving at least 20 other students during the February school shooting in Parkland, Naomi Wadler, an 11-year-old who gave an influential speech at March for Our Lives, Mamoudou Gassama, who saved a child dangling from a balcony in Paris, and Justin Blackman, the only student to walk out of his high school in North Carolina during a nationwide student walkout to protest gun violence.