Subaru Driver Crashes Into a $150,000 BMW in Dealership Showroom - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Subaru Driver Crashes Into a $150,000 BMW in Dealership Showroom

The early morning crash in North Hollywood damaged a BMW i8 and other cars

By Jonathan Lloyd and Michelle Valles

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Subaru Crashes Into BMW Dealership Showroom

    A red Subaru wound up partially inside a BMW showroom in North Hollywood. Michelle Valles reports for Today in LA on Wednesday April 24, 2019.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Something seemed out of place early Wednesday at a BMW dealership in North Hollywood. 

    A red Subaru crashed through the showroom window, slamming into the side of a $150,000 BMW i8 hybrid sports car at Century West BMW. 

    No injuries were reported. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI. 

    The 2 a.m. crash on Lankershim Boulevard left shattered glass in the street. Smoke filled the showroom due to a small fire that set off sprinklers. 

    2019 Southern California Images in the News

    [LA GALLERY UPDATED 4/18] 2019 Southern California Images in the News
    NPS

    Manager Joe Deitrick arrived before dawn to check on the damage.

    "Just looking, there's a couple hundred thousand dollars in damage to the cars," Deitrick said. "The i8 is a very expensive car. They have carbon fiber bodies that have to be repaired a certain way."

    The Subaru sedan was expected to be removed later Wednesday morning. The driver likely was making a turn at the intersection when she crashed onto the sidewalk and into the building, police said.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices