Subaru Driver Crashes Into a $150,000 BMW in Dealership Showroom

A red Subaru wound up partially inside a BMW showroom in North Hollywood. Michelle Valles reports for Today in LA on Wednesday April 24, 2019.

Something seemed out of place early Wednesday at a BMW dealership in North Hollywood.

A red Subaru crashed through the showroom window, slamming into the side of a $150,000 BMW i8 hybrid sports car at Century West BMW.

No injuries were reported. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The 2 a.m. crash on Lankershim Boulevard left shattered glass in the street. Smoke filled the showroom due to a small fire that set off sprinklers.

Manager Joe Deitrick arrived before dawn to check on the damage.

"Just looking, there's a couple hundred thousand dollars in damage to the cars," Deitrick said. "The i8 is a very expensive car. They have carbon fiber bodies that have to be repaired a certain way."

The Subaru sedan was expected to be removed later Wednesday morning. The driver likely was making a turn at the intersection when she crashed onto the sidewalk and into the building, police said.