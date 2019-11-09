Born in the Backseat: Baby Delivered on the 405 Freeway

A couple recounts the dramatic moments leading up to the birth of their baby girl on one of LA's busiest freeways. Darsha Phillips reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 7, 2019. (Published Friday, Nov. 8, 2019)

One baby girl gave her parents a ride they will never forget, as she was delivered on the 405 freeway.

"Everything just kind of got wild," said father Matt Fiori.

Parents Matt and Jackie Fiori were trying to get to Hoag Hospital in Newsport Beach when things took a turn.

"I forced Matt into the car, yelling at him and telling him, ok we need to hurry," said Jackie Fiori. "But when I looked over and my sweet husband was still going the speed limit, I knew that I wasn't going to make it."

Matt Fiori, a firefighter with LA County Fire, pulled over on the side of the freeway.

"Jackie pushed a couple times and the head came out, then she pushed again the shoulders came out," said Matt Fiori. "And one final push, Cameren came into the world."

Their first daughter, Cameron Claire Fiori, was delivered a little past noon that day on the side of the 405 Freeway.

"It was a very stressful but wonderful outcome," Matt Fiori said.

If Cameren's entrance into the world says anything about her, she'll be keeping her parents on her toes.