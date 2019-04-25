7-Month Old Baby Found Dead at Daycare Center in Hawthorne

A 7-month-old baby was found dead Wednesday at a residential daycare center in Hawthorne on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Hawthorne Police Department responded to a medical call on the 116th street of Hawthorne of a baby not breathing at approximately 5:30 p.m. Upon the officer's arrival, the baby had already been confirmed dead by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The daycare center, Swoope Family Child Care, has a maximum capacity of 14 children and is registered as a licensed residential daycare facility.

According a report by the Department of Social Services, Swoope Family Child Care has been under investigation for failure to "provide adequate care" that resulted in "children sustaining minor scrapes and bruises" and for using "bleach water solution to clean child causing injury."

According to Hawthorne PD, the baby was found in a bed.

Detectives and Los Angeles County Coroner's office are investigating the death of the baby and are asking the public to contact the Hawthorne Police Department's detective bureau with any information.